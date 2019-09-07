The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans scored four times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in a 10-2 victory over Alexander on the first night of the Carrollton Slam Tournament on Friday.
Gordon Lee scored three times in the third inning and three more times in the fourth inning of the run-rule victory. Emma Langston allowed just four hits over five innings. She gave up two earned runs, walked two batters and finished with seven strikeouts.
Kirbie Bradley paced the offense with a double and four RBIs on the night. Emma Minghini was 2-for-3 and scored twice. Maddie Clark drove in two runs. Allie Farrow had a double and one RBI, while Langston helped herself with a double.
Gordon Lee (11-0) will continue tournament play on Saturday.