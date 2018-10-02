The No. 1 Gordon Lee Lady Trojans completed yet another undefeated regular season run in region play after a 2-1 home victory over rival Trion in a battle of Class 1A Public's top two state-ranked teams on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee took the lead in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI by Emma Langston and added a run in the fifth on a one-out double by Maddie Clark.
Gracie Burns would deliver an RBI-double for Trion in the top of the sixth, but Langston would prevent the Lady Bulldogs from scoring any more runs before retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh to polish off the complete-game win.
Langston gave up just five hits and one walk with 12 strikeouts in the victory. Whitney Shepherd allowed two earned runs on eight hits and one walk in six innings for Trion. She finished with two strikeouts
Clark and Emma Minghini had two hits each in the victory, while Macie Pearson added a double.
Gordon Lee (23-1) will be the top seed in the Region 6-A tournament when it gets underway Thursday at Heritage Point Park in Dalton.