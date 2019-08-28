Softball fans in Chickamauga were treated to a good old-fashioned pitchers’ duel on Wednesday and, in the end, it was the homestanding Gordon Lee Lady Trojans remaining undefeated with a 3-1 victory over county rival LaFayette in a non-region game for both teams.
Gordon Lee’s Emma Minghini battled against LaFayette's Nicky Yancy in the Walker County showdown. Minghini pitched seven innings, scattering six hits and walking one. She struck out seven batters while the run she allowed was unearned. Meanwhile, Yancy allowed three earned runs on six hits in six innings. She finished with one strikeout.
Gordon Lee took the lead in the bottom of the third inning. Macie Pearson led off the frame with a single before taking second on a sacrifice bunt by Anna Logan. Following a single by Addison Sturdivant, Pearson raced home on a groundball out at first off the bat of Regan Thompson.
But the Lady Trojans would give the run back a half-inning later. Railee Lynn led off the top of the fourth with a single and was standing on second base after a pair of groundouts. Lynn would come all the way around to score on a Gordon Lee error, but Minghini would get another groundball out to escape further damage.
After LaFayette left two runners on base in the top of the sixth, Gordon Lee would take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Maddie Clark delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to score both Allie Farrow and Kirbie Bradley, who both reached base on singles earlier in the inning.
The Lady Ramblers would get a runner to second and bring the tying run to the plate in their final at-bat. However, Minghini would slam the door to give the Lady Trojans the victory.
Bradley led Gordon Lee with two hits, while Sam Adkins also had two hits for LaFayette.
Gordon Lee (7-0) will head to Dalton on Thursday to face Christian Heritage in a sub-region game at 5:30 p.m. LaFayette (6-4) will be back at home to welcome the top-ranked Northwest Lady Bruins tomorrow at 5:55 p.m. as they get back to Region 6-AAAA play.