For an unprecedented 14th consecutive season, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will play in the final softball game in Columbus.
Every season since 2006, Gordon Lee has played in the state championship game and 2019 will be no exception after the Navy-and-White pulled away late to beat Commerce, 8-0, in the Class A Public School winners' bracket final.
Gordon Lee (32-1) drew first blood in the top of the first inning. Addison Sturdivant led off the game with a single, was sacrificed to second on a bunt by Regan Thompson and scored on an RBI-single by Emma Minghini.
That would be all the scoring until the fourth inning when the Lady Trojans broke the game open with a four-spot. Allie Farrow singled and scored on a Commerce error following a Kirbie Bradley bunt. Bradley would go all the way to third on the play before scoring on an RBI-double off the bat of Maddie Clark.
Macie Pearson would drive in a run on a groundout and Anna Logan would single and steal second base to give the Lady Trojans another runner in scoring position. An attempt to pick off Logan at second base resulted in a wild throw by the Commerce catcher and Logan was able to scamper all the way home for the final run of the inning.
Then in the top of the fifth, a walk and an error set the table for Bradley, who delivered an RBI-single. Clark then followed up with a two-run basehit and the game would end on the run rule three outs later.
Clark finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and six other Lady Trojans had at least one hit. Emma Langston picked up the win in the circle. The sophomore gave up just five hits and one walk in five innings of work with six strikeouts.
Gordon Lee will now wait to see who they face in the finals at 2 p.m. Region 6 rivals Bowdon and Trion will square off at 10 a.m. after both teams advanced in the elimination bracket on Friday. The winner of that game will take on Commerce at 12 noon for the right to play Gordon Lee.
The winner of the 12 p.m. game will have to beat Gordon Lee twice to claim the title.