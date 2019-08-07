SOFTBALL: Gordon Lee looking to add to winning legacy

The numbers and records that the Gordon Lee fastpitch softball program continue to put up continue to be mind-blowing.
The program is on a streak of 16 consecutive region championships. They have played for the state title in 14 of the last 16 seasons, including the last 12 times in a row, and Gordon Lee has not finished lower than third in the state tournament during that span (2003 and 2005).
The Lady Trojans won their ninth state championship all-time in 2018, giving them eight in the last nine seasons. They are on a current streak of four in a row, matching a mark the program achieved from 2010-2013.
Winning championships is one thing, but being completely dominant is something else. Take the past four years as an example where Gordon Lee has amassed a nearly unfathomable overall record of 135-8.
Which begs the obvious question — how can one program play at such a high level for such an extended period of time?
“I just think the girls know that the program has a winning history and each senior class strives to keep that alive and keep that going,” said head coach Dana Mull, the architect of each one of the last 16 region titles, who already has 500 career victories to her credit. “That’s not all what we focus on, but there’s just some pride in that. The kids take responsibility for it and they want to live up to the previous class and so on.”
Take last year. Despite graduating five valuable players, including three that signed with NCAA Division I programs, all the Navy-and-White did was put together a 32-1 record – allowing just 36 runs all season long — to extend its state title run.
“It was definitely a year with a lot of changes,” Mull said. “We knew we were capable (of having a good year) because we had some good pitching, but you obviously don’t know what’s going to happen until you start playing games.
“I just think we had a good combination of everything and kids stepped up that needed to step up for us. I think if you had asked them before the season if they would end up only losing one game, they probably wouldn’t have thought that. But as the year went on, the girls realized they were pretty good they wanted to continue with that.”
And now, after graduating just two seniors from last year’s team, the Lady Trojans are back and hungry for more.
It will start with five seniors anxious to keep the good times rolling.
Maddie Clark will likely bat in the leadoff spot again after filling that role a year ago. Clark is an outstanding defensive player who will be making the start at second base for the fourth year of her high school career. Macey Pearson is also back for her third year as a starter at the hot corner. Pearson is another steady defensive player who has shown to be a consistent hitter at the plate.
Kirbie Bradley stepped into the catcher’s role last year and will be back for one final season. Another solid hitter, Bradley knows how to handle a pitching staff and Mull said she is looking for her veteran catcher to become a bigger vocal leader this year. Outfielder Regan Thompson (.330, five doubles, 17 RBIs, 25 runs scored, 13 stolen bases) has been a standout in centerfield for nearly her entire prep career in Chickamauga and was a second team All-State player in 2018, while Anna Logan came up big with some clutch at-bats last season. She will play in an outfield that has a tremendous amount of depth.
A large junior class includes pitcher/first baseman Emma Minghini. The Penn State University commitment was first team All-State in the circle last year after going 15-1 with a 0.96 ERA and 110 strikeouts against just 12 walks. She also was one of the team’s top hitters (.446, nine doubles, three homers, 26 RBIs) and will once again be asked to help carry the load offensively.
Outfielder Addison Sturdivant (.347, 10 RBIs, 17 runs scored, 13 stolen bases) was another second team All-State selection a year ago. The slap-hitter will use her speed to create havoc on the basepaths. Ashlyn Schmidt, a utility player in past years, will play some more middle infield this year, as will Madison Farrow, who will be called upon to help manufacture some runs at the plate.
Sidney Gasaway will add to Gordon Lee’s depth in the outfield and will give the Lady Trojans another tough out with the bat, while third baseman Jordan Dyer could see an increase in at-bats this year as she has proven to be a good power hitter.
Among the sophomores, Georgia commitment Emma Langston was the Class A Public School Pitcher of the Year as a freshman when she went 17-0 with a 0.85 ERA and 127 strikeouts with only 19 walks. Langston will also see time at first base along with Abby Jackson, who will give Gordon Lee another solid hitter at the position.
Mull is hoping that backup catcher Allie Farrow can help take up some of the offensive slack left by graduation. Anniston Hudson could see some time in the circle this season and is also a good utility player, while Emma McGraw is returning from injury. The outfielder will give the Lady Trojans additional speed on the basepaths.
Gordon Lee will round out the roster with freshman outfielders Ryleigh Ledford, Emma Phillips and Sophia McDonald, rookie corner infielders Ava Brown and Alana McCloud and freshman pitcher/first baseman Kaitlyn Wagoner.
“We only lost two players, so this is an experienced group,” Mull said. “Our pitching is obviously going to be a big strength for us too, but it’s just the overall experience that’s really the main thing.”
The veteran coach added that the formula for another championship season in 2019 is the same formula she’s preached about for the past 16 seasons.
“We just have to get better every game and not be satisfied with past performances,” she continued. “It’s a new season and there will not be another 2019 Gordon Lee softball team, so they have to make their own mark. We just have to take it a game at a time and be where we need to be to peak at the end of the season.”