The top-seeded Gordon Lee Lady Trojans got a bit of a scare in their opening-round Class A Public School state softball tournament opener in Columbus on Thursday, but showed their championship pedigree late as they beat fourth-seeded Schley County, 8-4.
Schley County's Emily Campbell hit a solo homerun in the bottom of the first inning to answer an RBI-single in the top of the first inning by Gordon Lee's Emma Minghini. But the Lady Trojans would retake the lead as starting pitcher Emma Langston helped herself with an RBI-single in the top of the third.
The Lady Trojans attempted to blow the game open in the top of the fifth by scoring three times to take a 5-1 lead. Maddie Clark scored on a bunt, Macie Pearson drove in a run with a single and Addison Sturdivant followed up with an RBI-single later in the inning.
Campbell would come to the plate with two runners on base in the bottom of the sixth and hit her second homer of the day to pull the Lady Wildcats to within one run of the lead. However, Gordon Lee would answer the three-run dinger with three runs of their own in the top of the seventh.
The Lady Trojans would manufacture them in typical Gordon Lee style. Sturdivant delivered an RBI-single, Regan Thompson drove in a run with a groundout and Sturdivant later scored on a passed ball.
Gordon Lee finished with 15 hits on the day, all singles. They also swiped five bases. Anniston Hudson and Anna Logan had two each, while Sturdivant stole one base. Clark and Sturdivant each finished with three hits, while Langston and Pearson had two apiece.
Langston got the victory in the circle. She allowed four earned runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts in seven innings.
The Lady Trojans (29-1) will take the field again at 7 p.m. tonight against Marion County, who knocked off Seminole County, 5-3, in their opening-round game this morning in Columbus.
The other two first-round games in the tournament saw Lanier County edge out Bowdon, 1-0, while Trion defeated Telfair County, 8-1. Lanier County and Trion will also play at 7 tonight.