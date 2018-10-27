The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans and the Heritage Generals are heading back home from Columbus later this evening and they will be bringing back some memorable souvenirs with them.
Gordon Lee took down Region 6 rival Bowdon, 8-0, in Saturday's Class A Public state championship game to win the program's ninth state fastpitch title since 2004 and its fourth consecutive state crown.
The Lady Trojans ended their season with a 32-1 overall record.
Meanwhile, Heritage defeated defending Class AAAA state champion Northside-Columbus, 5-4, in its championship game, getting two tying runs in the sixth inning before the game-winner in the seventh.
It was the second one-run win for the Generals over the Lady Patriots in the tournament as they claimed a 6-5 victory in the first round.
