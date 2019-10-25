After getting a scare from Trion in its opening game of the Class 1A Public School state quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon, Gordon Lee had a much easier time with another Region 6 member on Thursday night.
Facing Bowdon in a game that didn't begin until 10 p.m., the Lady Trojans scored five runs in both the first and the third innings before going on to a 12-0 victory that ended after five innings.
All nine Lady Trojans had at least one hit in the game, but it was Allie Farrow who swung the biggest stick as she finished with two homeruns and five RBIs in the game. Farrow belted a three-run homer in the first inning and came up later in the third with a runner on and launched her second dinger of the night.
Macie Pearson had a two-run single in the first inning. Addison Sturdivant would score on an error in the second inning. Anna Logan drove in a run with a hit and Emma Minghini delivered a two-out, two-run single in the third. Maddie Clark, who homered for the first time all season in the opener against Trion, drove in Gordon Lee's final run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth.
Sturdivant, Kirbie Bradley and Regan Thompson joined Farrow with two hits for the Lady Trojans. Minghini got her second victory of the day in the circle with a dominant five-inning performance. She gave up just one hit and one walk while striking out 10 batters. She threw 63 pitches in the game with 53 of them going for strikes.
Gordon Lee (31-1) will not take the field again until 8 p.m. on Friday night as they face Commerce in the winners' bracket final. The winner will move on to the state championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. Commerce advanced on Thursday night with a 9-1 victory over Georgia Military.