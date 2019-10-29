The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans had previously won nine GHSA fastpitch state titles, including the last four in a row.
So it only seems fitting that the Navy-and-White got a chance to make history at home.
Playing for a state title on their own home field for the first time ever, Gordon Lee broke its own program record with a fifth consecutive championship on Monday afternoon as they finished off a 9-1 victory over longtime rival Trion in the Class 1A Public School title game.
After spotting Trion one run in the top of the first inning on a Shelby Carlock RBI-single, the Lady Trojans took the lead for good in the bottom of the second inning. Kirbie Bradley would score on an error, Maddie Clark would score on a groundout and Macie Pearson would trot home on an RBI-single off the bat of Addison Sturdivant.
A sacrifice fly by Clark an inning later would bring in Emma Minghini in from third base to make it 4-1 and Regan Thompson would lace a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to add to the lead. Two more walks loaded the bases, but the rain would set in and halted play until Monday back in Chickamauga.
Once play resumed 48 hours later, Thompson came charging home on a wild pitch and Anniston Hudson slid in safely following a passed ball. Bradley and Clark were both intentionally walked to load the bases as the Lady Bulldogs looked for an out at the plate or a double play ball in the hopes of pushing the game to the seventh inning.
But they would not get the chance as Emma Langston sent a grounder down the line at third base that the Lady Bulldogs could not field cleanly, allowing Emma Phillips to quickly scoot home and end the game on the run rule.
Sturdivant was 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Allie Farrow went 2-for-3. Minghini got the victory in the circle without even throwing a pitch on Monday. She threw the first six innings of the game in Columbus, allowing one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts.
Carlock finished with two hits, while Chloe Murdock also had a single for Trion.
Gordon Lee ended the year with a 33-1 record, winning their final 16 games in a row. They allowed just 12 total runs over those final 16 games.
It was the 10th GHSA fastpitch state title all time for Gordon Lee, tying the school with Buford for the most in Georgia history.