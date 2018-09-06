For four innings on Thursday, second-ranked Trion stood toe-to-toe with top-ranked Gordon Lee in a scoreless tie.
However, the dam would start to crack on the Lady Bulldogs in the top of the fifth inning and it completely collapsed an inning later as Class 1A Public School's Lady Trojans remained undefeated on the season with an 8-0 road victory.
Gordon Lee (10-0, 5-0) took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. Kirbie Bradley and Macie Pearson both singled before they were moved into scoring position on a groundout from Anna Logan. Addison Sturdivant knocked in a run with a fielder's choice and Maddie Clark reached on an error as Pearson crossed the plate.
The Lady Trojans would put the game on ice with a six-spot in the top of the sixth as they batted around. Clark provided the big blow with a two-run single, while Pearson, Reagan Thompson and Emma Minghini all delivered RBI-singles. Another run would score on an error and all six runs came with two outs.
Minghini and Pearson each finished with two hits to pace the offense. Freshman Emma Langston threw one of her best games as a Lady Trojan. She struck out six and did not walk a single batter in six innings of work. Only a two-out to single in the fifth inning by Janie Emery prevented the no-hitter.
Whitney Shepherd took the loss for Trion. She gave up nine hits and a walk with three strikeouts. Only five of the eight runs she allowed were earned.
Gordon Lee will head to Carrollton this weekend for a tournament.