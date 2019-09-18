The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans have had some memorable battles on the diamond against Mount Paran Christian over the years.
Wednesday certainly won't be mentioned among them.
The Lady Patriots, who came into the game at 9-6 overall and 6-2 and region play, were simply overwhelmed by the Lady Trojans in a 21-0, three-inning affair in Chickamauga.
Allie Farrow gave Gordon Lee the lead in the first inning on a two-run single, but it was in the second inning that proved to be the Lady Patriots' undoing.
The home team saw the first 14 batters reach base in the inning before the first out was recorded. Emma Langston led off with a triple and four consecutive singles followed before Emma Minghini, Farrow and Kirbie Bradley delivered back-to-back-to-back RBI-doubles.
Six consecutive walks would come next, including the last three with the bases loaded, before Mount Pisgah finally recorded an out. However, the Lady Patriots would issue two more bases-loaded walks before a hit batsman would bring in the 13th run of the frame.
The 14th run of the inning would score on a groundout and the Lady Trojans would draw five more consecutive walks, the last four with the bases loaded, before the inning mercifully came to an end.
Langston finished the game off in the circle a half-inning later. She allowed just one hit in three innings and struck out five batters.
Gordon Lee had 10 hits in the game and drew 14 total walks. Farrow and Addison Sturdivant had two hits each, while Farrow and Anna Logan were each credited with three RBIs. Sidney Gasaway knocked in two runs and 11 other Lady Trojans had one RBI.
Gordon Lee (20-1, 8-0) will continue their homestand on Thursday against Christian Heritage. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.