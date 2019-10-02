With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans’ quest for a fifth consecutive state softball championship began in earnest on Wednesday with a 15-0 victory over North Cobb Christian in a game played at Trion High School.
Gordon Lee needed just three innings to finish off the Lady Eagles in their Region 6-A tournament opener. They scored eight times in the first inning, followed by five more runs in the second. They tacked on the final two runs in the bottom of the third to end the game on the run rule.
The Navy-and-White had 12 hits on the afternoon and took advantage of seven Lady Eagle errors. Addison Sturdivant, Kirbie Bradley, Maddie Clark, Emma Langston and Macie Pearson all had two hits apiece. One of Clark’s hits was a triple, while Bradley and Peason each had doubles.
Clark, Langston and Regan Thompson had two RBIs each, while Sturdivant, Pearson, Allie Farrow and Anna Logan each drove in one run. Emma Minghini pitched all three innings in an abbreviated no-hitter. She finished with nine strikeouts.
The Lady Trojans will play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday against Mt. Zion-Carroll. A win would put them in the region finals at 5 p.m. The remainder of the tournament will be played at Mount Paran Christian.