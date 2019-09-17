The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans spotted visiting Mount Zion-Carroll two runs in the top of the first inning, but the Lady Eagles would see just one hitter reach base the rest of the night as the Navy-and-White moved to 7-0 in 6-A North play with a 7-2 victory Tuesday night in Chickamauga.
Emma Minghini replaced Emma Langston in the first inning and finished out the game in the circle. Minghini got the win, giving up just two hits and finishing with 15 strikeouts. She also went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles in the victory.
Gordon Lee would take the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Minghini and Kirbie Bradley each delivered an RBI-double, while Allie Farrow had an RBI-single.
Then in the sixth inning, the Lady Trojans iced the game with four runs. Langston and Addison Sturdivant each had RBI-singles before Regan Thompson followed with a two-run base hit. Sturdivant finished with two hits on the evening.
Gordon Lee (19-1 overall) will be back at home on Thursday to entertain Christian Heritage. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.