It was billed as a matchup of two state-ranked teams looking to get an early leg up in the Region 6-A North race.
Instead it turned into something all too familiar for the Bowdon Lady Red Devils.
No. 6-ranked Bowdon fell behind 2-0 after three innings and then surrendered a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth as the top-ranked Gordon Lee Lady Trojans stayed unbeaten on the season with an 8-0, five-inning win on Tuesday in Chickamauga.
Kirbie Bradley went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Gordon Lee. Addison Sturdivant, Emma Minghini and Emma Langston had two hits each for the winners, while Regan Thompson had a two-run double as part of the fourth-inning explosion. She finished with three RBIs, while Langston, Allie Farrow and Maddie Clark had one RBI apiece.
Langston was tough in the circle as the sophomore gave up just two hits and struck out six batters in five innings of work.
Another huge subregion game is on tap for Thursday when Gordon Lee (9-0, 4-0) plays host to No. 3 Trion. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.