One of the longest and most impressive streaks in all of Georgia high school softball continued at Mount Paran Christian on Thursday as the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans shut out two straight opponents to win the program’s 17th consecutive region championship.
At 27-1 overall, Gordon Lee is all but assured of being the No. 1 seed for the Class 1A Public School state tournament once the power ratings are finalized. They will have a bye in the opening round.
Gordon Lee 7, Mount Zion 0
The Lady Trojans held a slim 1-0 lead through four innings, but picked up two insurance runs in the bottom of the fifth before blowing the game open with four runs in the sixth. Kirbie Bradley, who went 3-for-3, provided two of the sixth-inning runs with her first-ever high school homer.
Maddie Clark was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Allie Farrow drove in a pair of runs. Emma Minghini had one RBI, while Emma Langston doubled and also picked up an RBI. Langston surrendered just two hits and finished with seven strikeouts to get the win in the circle.
Gordon Lee 9, Bowdon 0
Facing the fifth-ranked Red Devils in the region championship game, top-ranked Gordon Lee scored solo runs in each of the first three innings before putting up a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth.
Langston, Minghini and Farrow each had two hits in the game, while one of Langston's hits was a grand slam homer that came in the bottom of the fourth. Addison Sturdivant was 3-for-3 with two runs scored, while Minghini, Farrow and Anna Logan all had one RBI apiece.
Minghini was the benefactor of the run support as she pitched all five innings of the run-rule win. She gave up just two hits and finished with 10 strikeouts.
Gordon Lee finished 3-0 in the tournament, outscoring its three opponents by a combined 31-0. They also allowed just four hits in three games.