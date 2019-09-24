The No. 4-ranked Heritage Generals managed just one run and four hits on the road at Gilmer on Tuesday, but that turned out to be plenty of run support for Rachel Gibson.
The junior, who recently passed the 500-strikeout milestone for her prep career, added 16 more K's to her total against the Lady Bobcats in a 1-0 victory. Gibson pitched a complete game and allowed just two hits with no walks.
The lone run of the game came on a Madeline Stone one-out, RBI-double in the sixth inning that brought in Riley Kokinda. Kokinda had reached base on an error.
Sarah Haynes and Zoe Wright also had singles for the Generals, while Bailey Christol had a double.
Heritage (18-6, 11-0) will travel to No. 7-ranked LaFayette on Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in a showdown for the region's top seed. Heritage won the first meeting in eight innings, 1-0, in Boynton on Sept. 3.