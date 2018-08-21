The Heritage Generals, trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, erupted for four runs and stole a 5-3 victory against Ridgeland Tuesday night in Boynton.
Sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson threw all seven innings for Heritage (6-0, 2-0), allowing three earned runs on seven hits and three walks. She finished with nine strikeouts, but it was her dramatic two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that would put the Generals in front to stay.
Ridgeland got a run in the top of the first inning on Laine Hicks' RBI-double and Ciera Foster doubled in Katie Davis and Grayson James in the top of the second to add to the lead.
Heritage got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly by Mallory Lowe.
The bottom of the sixth inning began with Bailey Christol reaching on an error before Ansley Bice drew a walk. A passed ball would move the runners into scoring position and Christol would come home on Reagan Armour sacrifice fly. Katie Proctor's RBI-double would tie the game at 3-3 before Gibson untied it two batters later.
Ridgeland would get two runners on in the top of the seventh with a two-out error and a single, but Gibson induced a final flyball out to seal the victory.
Armour finished 2-for-2 and also doubled in the win. Foster and Davis had two hits each for Ridgeland, while Dasia Watkins also doubled in the loss.
Hailey Carroll threw 5.1 innings for Ridgeland. She gave up four runs, two of which were earned, on five hits and two walks with two strikeouts before turning things over to Bryanna Goldsmith. Goldsmith worked the final two-thirds of the sixth inning, but surrendered the homerun to Gibson and was saddled with the loss. She finished with one strikeout.
Heritage will play at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday, while Ridgeland (5-3, 1-2) will be at home to entertain LaFayette.