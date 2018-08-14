The Heritage Generals scored solo runs in each of the first three innings and countered a solo run by Pickens in the top of the sixth inning with three more in the bottom half of the frame as they closed out the Nettes, 6-1, in the Region 6-AAAA opener Tuesday afternoon in Boynton.
Sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson - the reigning 6-AAAA Co-Pitcher of the Year - picked up right where she left off last year with a dominating performance. Gibson allowed just two hits and two walks, while striking out 13 Pickens batters in her second win of the young season.
Freshman Riley Kokinda had a day of her own with a double, a triple and three RBIs to pace the offense. Ansley Bice was 2-for-2 with a run scored and two of Heritage's seven steals on the day. Mallory Lowe was 2-for-3. Bailey Christol had a pair of RBIs and Reagan Armour also drove in one.
Heritage (2-0, 1-0) will head to Heritage Point Park in Dalton this weekend for the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational.