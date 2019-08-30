Heritage junior Rachel Gibson had a five-inning no-hitter with 12 strikeouts as the Generals blanked visiting Gilmer, 8-0, Thursday night in Boynton.
Gibson fanned the first six batters in order and had at least two strikeouts in every inning. Only one Gilmer hitter reached base, that coming on a fifth-inning error.
Bailey Christol was 3-for-4 with a pair of triples and two RBIs. Riley Kokinda doubled in all three plate appearances and also finished with two RBIs. Carmen Gayler had an RBI-triple. Zoe Wright and Madeline Stone both had two hits each, including one double. Jessica Gibson also came through with an RBI-double, while Stone was credited with one RBI.
Heritage (9-3, 5-0) will be at home this Tuesday for a huge region game with the LaFayette Lady Ramblers. LaFayette and Heritage are currently the only teams in Region 6-AAAA still unbeaten in region play. First pitch is slated for 5:55 p.m.