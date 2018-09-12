Rachel Gibson threw a no-hitter and added a home run as the Heritage Generals needed just four innings to dismantle Gilmer, 12-0, Wednesday afternoon in Ellijay.
Gibson finished with two RBIs at the plate and walked just one in the circle while striking out seven in the Region 6-AAAA win.
Heritage finished with 13 hits on the afternoon, including three by Bailey Christol, who doubled, scored three times and drove in a run. Reagan Armour had a double, a triple and drove in two runs, while Mallory Lowe was 2-for-3 with a double.
Zoe Wright had two hits and scored three runs. Carmen Gayler was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Riley Kokinda knocked in a pair of runs and Cassie Davis had one RBI in the victory.
The Generals (11-1, 7-0) will play Thursday at Ridgeland starting at 5:55 p.m.