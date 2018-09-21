Rachel Gibson struck out a career-high 23 batters on Thursday night and Heritage picked up a big 3-2, 11-inning victory over Northwest Whitfield in Tunnel Hill.
The sophomore walked six batters and allowed six hits, while neither of the two runs that she gave up were earned.
The two Region 6-AAAA rivals battled through 10 scoreless innings before Heritage finally broke through with three runs in the top of the 11th.
With Bailey Christol starting the inning at second base for the international tiebreaker, Riley Kokinda delivered an RBI-single and took second on the throw home. Kokinda would move to third moments later on a wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Reagan Armour. Katie Proctor and Gibson would then deliver back-to-back singles before Mallory Lowe plated a run with an RBI-double to make it 3-0.
The Lady Bruins tried to extend the game as Torrey Cummings touched up Gibson for a two-run single and Northwest would put runners at first and second with two outs. But Gibson would strike out Brittany Ogle looking for her final strikeout of the night to end the game.
Armour and Proctor had two hits each for Heritage, who improved to 15-3 overall and 9-1 and region play.
The Generals will take part in the LFO Invitational Tournament at Jack Mattox this weekend.