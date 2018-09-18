Rachel Gibson has been a dominant pitcher in Region 6-AAAA games all season long and that trend continued again on Tuesday.
Gibson shined with another abbreviated no-hitter, striking out nine batters in four innings of work as the Generals blasted visiting Southeast Whitfield, 13-0.
Heritage scored three runs in the first inning and five in each of the next two innings before the game ended on the run rule after the top of the fourth.
Katie Proctor had two hits, including a homerun, and finished with three RBIs. Reagan Armour had three hits, scored twice and drove in three runs. Bailey Christol matched Gibson with three hits and one RBI. Carmen Gayler had a hit and drove in three runs, while Zoe Wright was 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Heritage had five total doubles on the night.
The Generals (14-3, 8-1) will continue region play on Thursday as they travel to Northwest Whitfield for a 5:55 p.m. first pitch.