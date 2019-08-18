The Heritage Lady Generals, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A this week by Score Atlanta, won their first three games at the Dalton Lady Cat Classic at Heritage Point Park over the weekend, before losing their final game of two-day event.
Heritage 7, Forsyth Central 0
Friday afternoon’s opener quickly turned into the Rachel Gibson show as the junior gave up just one hit, walked one batter and struck out 16 in six innings of work. She also helped herself with a double and an RBI at the plate.
Bailey Christol, Zoe Wright, Carmen Gayler, and Lexi Duckett all had two hits each. Gayler had a double and drove in two runs. Wright tripled and knocked in one run, while one of Duckett’s hits was a double. Riley Kokinda also chipped in with a pair of RBIs.
Heritage 9, Cedartown 6
With the international tiebreaker rule coming into play in the seventh inning, the Generals put up three runs before holding the Lady Bulldogs scoreless in the bottom of the inning to pick up the victory. Gayler had two hits, a double and a homerun, as she finished with two RBIs and scored three times.
Duckett had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Christol and Bailey Davis had two RBIs each, while Morgan Phillips was credited with an RBI.
Wright started the game in the circle, giving up four earned runs on eight hits and three walks in 2.1 innings of work with one strikeout. Gibson came on to throw 4.2 innings of relief. She got the victory with 13 more strikeouts, allowing just one hit, while the one run she gave up was unearned.
Heritage 12, Adairsville 3
In the Generals’ first game of the day on Saturday, the Navy-and-Red put up six runs in the fourth inning and three in the top of the fifth after the game was knotted up at 3-3. Kokinda had three hits. Freshman Savannah Wilson had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Madeline Stone had two hits, while Gayler doubled and drove in a run, finishing with a pair of base hits. Davis had a triple and knocked in two, while Wright got the victory in the circle. She gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks in five innings of work with one strikeout.
Calhoun 4, Heritage 2
The Lady Jackets would hit a two-run homer in the international tiebreaker in the top of the eighth to win the game after scoring twice in the sixth to tie things up.
Davis had a solo homerun for Heritage. Duckett had a double and Christol picked up an RBI. Gibson pitched all seven innings and worked into the eighth. She gave up just one earned run on four hits and two walks, while her 10 strikeouts gave her 39 in 17.2 innings of work for the weekend.
Heritage (5-2) will play at LFO on Monday at 5:55 p.m. before traveling to Ridgeland for a region game on Tuesday.