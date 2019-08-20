Heritage’s Carmen Gayler has been on a torrid pace at the plate all season long, but Tuesday night in Rossville, she took it to an even higher level.
The junior first baseman launched three home runs and finished with seven RBIs as the Generals got back on track with a 12-0 victory over Ridgeland in a Region 6-AAAA contest.
Gayler followed up Bailey Christol double with a two-run shot in the top of the first inning. She launched a three-run homer to centerfield in the top of the fourth and then blasted another two-run dinger to center in the top of the fifth to cap a 3-for-4 night.
In just nine games so far this season, Gayler is hitting an even .500 (14-of-28) with four doubles and a triple and leads the team with five homers and 16 RBIs. Gayler had 20 RBIs all of last season.
“(Carmen) had a special night, an unbelievable night,” Heritage head coach Tanner Moore said. “She’s seeing the ball really well right now. We have her in the middle of the order for a reason. Her job is to drive in runs and she's doing it. It was a great night for her and a good win for us. It was a region win and that's always good.”
Bailey Davis had a solo homerun of her own in the top of the fourth inning as she followed up Gayler’s three-run bomb. Rachel Gibson had an RBI-double in the third inning and Madeline Stone drove in a run with a single in that same inning. Two other runs came on an error in the top of the second as Heritage finished with 13 hits on the night.
The run support was more than enough for Gibson, who gave up just two singles and struck out 11 batters to get the victory.
Christol finished 3-for-4 and scored three runs. Gibson also had three hits. Stone finished the night with two hits and Sarah Haynes also added a double.
Cordasia Watkins and Makayla Cope both had singles for the Lady Panthers. Hailey Carroll allowed eight earned runs in five innings. She walked two batters and finished with one strikeout.
Heritage (6-3, 2-0) will host Southeast Whitfield Thursday at 5:55 p.m. in another region game, while Ridgeland (2-8, 0-2) will head south to LaFayette to face the Lady Ramblers in a region contest Thursday at 5:55.