Freshman Brinley Horner allowed just one hit and secured her first high school pitching victory on Friday with a 5-1 win over Pace Academy at the Dalton Lady Cat Invitational at Heritage Point Park.
Horner pitched 5.2 innings and struck out four, while the run she allowed was unearned. Rachel Gibson came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings and struck out four to record the save.
Gibson also had a huge night at the plate. The sophomore went 3-for-3, stole three bases, scored a run and knocked in two more. Her swipe of home on a second-inning double steal gave Heritage the early lead and she helped put the game away with a two-run single as part of a three-run seventh.
Zoe Wright also had three hits, including a double, to go with two stolen bases and one run scored. Riley Kokinda had two hits and scored twice. Bailey Christol and Mallory Lowe each went 1-for-3, while Christol and Reagan Armour each collected one RBI.
The Generals (4-0) will look to stay unbeaten as they are scheduled to play again on Saturday at the tournament.