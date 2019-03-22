After a big win over Howard earlier in the week, the Oakwood Christian high school softball team travel to Boyd-Buchanan on Thursday, looking to make it two wins in a row.
But despite holding the Lady Bucs to just three hits, the Lady Eagles committed seven errors and dropped an 11-1 decision to fall to 0-2 on the year.
Maggie Heard struck out five batters during her time in the circle, while Avery Green fanned two.
Lexie Asher had a double and scored the only run of the game for OCA on a hit from Gracie Lea Heard.
Oakwood will take the field again on March 29 against Lookout Valley at Rossville City Park.