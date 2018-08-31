Senior Katie Davis ripped two doubles and blasted a two-run homer as part of a 4-for-4 night in Ridgeland's 10-2 Region 6-AAAA victory over Pickens on Thursday.
Davis hit her dinger in the second inning to add to the home team's lead. Ridgeland spotted the Dragonettes two runs in the top of the first before erupting for five runs in the bottom of the frame. Davis finished off the game with a walk-off RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth.
Freshman Dasia Watkins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. She had a two-run single in the first inning and hit a solo homerun the bottom of the sixth. Grayson James delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning to give Ridgeland the lead for good.
Maggie Dickson was 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Jenna Morgan also knocked in a run in the Lady Panthers' third victory in a row. Bryanna Goldsmith got the win. She pitched all six innings, scattering seven hits. She gave up just one earned run and struck out four with no walks.
Ridgeland (9-7, 3-3) will host Northwest Whitfield Thursday at 5:55 p.m.