The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans extended their season-long winning streak to 15 games with an 8-0 home victory over Darlington on Thursday.
Gordon Lee led 3-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning when they scored five runs to finish it off.
Kirbie Bradley was 2-for-3 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Emma Langston had two hits and knocked in two runs. Emma Minghini doubled and scored twice, while Regan Thompson, Macie Pearson and Anna Logan all had one RBI.
Minghini got the win, giving up just two hits and striking out four in five innings of work.
Gordon Lee (15-0, 6-0) will host their annual SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga's Warner Park this weekend.