Emma Langston allowed just two hits and one walk over four innings and the Gordon Lee Lady Trojans remained undefeated on the season with a 13-0 victory over Darlington in Rome on Thursday night.
Langston struck out five batters in four innings of work and joined Addison Sturdivant and Allie Farrow with two hits and one RBI at the plate. Farrow also had a solo homerun in the top of the third inning.
Regan Thompson had two RBIs for Gordon Lee, while Kirbie Bradley, Jordan Dyer, Anna Logan and Madison Farrow all had one RBI apiece.
No. 1-ranked Gordon Lee (15-0, 6-0) will host the SCORE International Invitational at Chattanooga’s Warner Park this weekend. They will open on Friday at 5 p.m. against Woodland before facing Ringgold at 8:30. On Saturday, Gordon Lee will take on Lamar County at 12 noon and Rockmart at 4 p.m.
Gordon Lee was also ranked No. 5 in the inaugural Top 10 by Softball America. The website has ranked the top 10 teams nationally among the six states (Georgia, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota) that play high school softball in the fall. Georgia Class 7A schools East Coweta and North Gwinnett are ranked Nos. 1 and 3. respectively, while another 7A school, Grayson, is eighth.