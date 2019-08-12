A grand slam homerun by Haley Stahl, her second blast of the afternoon, gave the LFO Lady Warriors a 6-3 lead at Dade County going into the bottom of the fourth inning on Monday. However, the Lady Wolverines would get two runs back in the home half of the frame before running up a six-spot an inning later as they rallied for an 11-6 home win.
Stahl finished 3-for-4, including a solo homer in the top of the third, while Morgan Ritchey also had three hits and scored twice. Shelby Houts went 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Unfortunately, Stahl would also take the loss. She pitched six innings, giving up 10 hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Only five of Dade’s runs were earned as LFO committed four errors on the day.
LFO (0-2) will open the Region 6-AAA slate on Thursday with a 5:55 p.m. home game against county rival Ringgold.