LFO senior pitcher Jennifer Coates twirled a four-inning perfect game against Kell on Saturday as the Lady Warriors picked up a 16-0 victory at the LFO Invitational at Jack Mattox.
Taylor Phillips had a monster game with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and six RBIs. The senior delivered a two-run double, drew a bases-loaded walk and later added a three-run double in the rout.
Haley Stahl had two triples, including one that cleared the bases, as she finished with three RBIs. Shelby Houts had three hits and knocked in three runs, while Morgan Ritchey had three hits, scored twice and drove in one. Maddy Adkins, Taylor Bono and Grace Wright each had one RBI in the victory.
LFO (10-12) will host Murray County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in a Region 6-AAA Tournament play-in game. The winner will advance to be the No. 8 seed and next weekend in the region tournament in Calhoun, while the loser will see its season come to an end.