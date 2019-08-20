Tatum Poe delivered a two-out RBI-single to score Amaris Bartley from second base in the bottom of the seventh inning and the Coahulla Creek Lady Colts would edge out Ringgold, 5-4, in a Region 6-AAA contest played on the campus of Chattanooga State Tuesday night.
After Coahulla Creek scored twice in the bottom of the second inning to take the lead, the Lady Tigers answered with three runs in the top of the third inning. Amber Gainer singled and scored on an error. Riley Nayadley drove in Autumn Green with an RBI-double and Jade Gainer plated Shelby Cole with an RBI-single.
The Lady Colts would regain the lead in the bottom of the fifth as future Chattanooga Moc R.J. Janke launched a two-out, two-run homer, but Ringgold would get the tying run in the top of the sixth as Jade Gainer singled and scored on an Ava Raby RBI-single.
Jade Gainer was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate. Amber Gainer was 2-for-4 and Baileigh Pitts had a triple. Taylor Thomas gave up four earned runs on seven hits and no walks in 6.2 innings in the circle. She finished with three strikeouts.
Ringgold (6-2, 1-1) will be back at Hazel Brown Field on Thursday for 5:30 p.m. region game against Adairsville.