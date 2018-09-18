The LFO Lady Warriors attempted to rally at Calhoun on Tuesday night, but came up a few runs short in a 13-8 loss to the defending Class 3A state champions.
Calhoun opened up an 8-0 lead after three innings, but LFO would cut that lead in half in the top of the fourth inning on RBIs by Taylor Bono, Lyndsey Teague and Keelie Mauk. A fourth run would score on a Calhoun error.
The Lady Jackets would answer with four runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth and threatened to end the game on the run rule. However, LFO would plate two runs in the top of the fifth to keep the game going and they would score one in each of the final two innings.
Maddy Adkins had a double as one of her three hits. She scored twice and knocked in a run. Bono also had a double as one of her two hits. She also scored twice and drove in two runs, while Taylor Phillips and Morgan Ritchey each drove in a run.
Haley Stahl was pulled after two innings of work. She allowed four earned runs on five hits. Jennifer Coates threw the last four innings in relief, allowing six earned runs on eight hits.
Anna Taylor had a three-run triple for Calhoun in the bottom of the first and finished with a game-high five RBIs.
LFO (8-11, 3-11) will play Thursday in a Region 6-AAA game at Adairsville with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m.