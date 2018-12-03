SOFTBALL: Brooklyn Keith gets her wish with West Georgia offer

Brooklyn Keith, the lone senior on the Ringgold High School softball roster this past season, will be part of a number of incoming freshmen on the University of West Georgia softball team starting next fall.
Keith recently signed with the Wolves during a ceremony at Ringgold High, attended by family and friends.
“I’m super excited,” Keith said of signing with West Georgia. “I’ve been waiting a really long time for this. I just fell in love with the school and I was crossing my fingers, hoping to get an offer from them.”
Keith played in the outfield this past season for the Lady Tigers and had three doubles, a pair of homeruns, a .358 slugging percentage and plenty of leadership as she helped a young Ringgold squad get back to the Class AAA state playoffs.
“Their coach knows I can play the infield and the outfield,” she explained. “Hopefully, I can be a standout for them and show them what I can do. I’ll just see where they need me and I’ll play wherever they put me.”
“Their field and (athletic) facilities are nice and all right there together,” she added. “The campus is really nice and the dorms are really safe. I’ve already met my (future) roommate and she’s really cool.”
Ringgold head coach Daniel Hackett said he was thrilled for his former player to get a chance to play at the next level.
“West Georgia is getting somebody that’s really going to work hard and someone who is a phenomenal team player,” he said. “She’s had some ups and downs and she really didn’t play a whole lot her early years, but she worked really hard and got to where she was in the lineup starting and playing all the time in her junior and senior years. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to be around for the last four years.”
West Georgia is coached by Rome native Al Thomas. Before arriving in Carrollton, Thomas led Shorter to a pair of national titles. The Hawks won the 2012 NAIA national championship and captured the NCCAA national title in 2014 during Shorter’s transition year to NCAA Division II.