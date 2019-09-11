The Ringgold Lady tigers jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings on Tuesday before holding off a late charge by visiting LFO to post a 9-5 victory and remain unbeaten in Region 6-AAA.
The Lady Warriors tried to get back in the game by scoring five times in the top of the fifth inning and once more in the sixth, but Ringgold would tack on a final insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning before Kaylee Phillips slammed the door shut in the seventh. Phillips allowed four earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts in the complete-game victory.
Jade Gainer accounted for the final run with a solo homer. She finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Baileigh Pitts was 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, while Ava Raby also had two hits. Amber Gainer had a hit, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs, while Riley Nayadley, Autumn Green and Caroline Hemphill all had one RBI each.
Keelie Mauk had a double and two RBIs for LFO. Shelby Houts went 2-for-3, while Morgan Ritchey and Grace Wright each knocked in one run.
Haley Stahl was pulled after just 2.1 innings in the circle. She allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Caroline Miller pitched 3.2 very solid innings for the Lady Warriors in relief. She allowed just one earned run on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.
Ringgold (11-2, 6-0) will be back at home Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to face Calhoun in a huge region showdown, while LFO (8-7, 2-4) will also play a 5:30 game Thursday at Adairsville.