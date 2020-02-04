Rising senior infielder Bailey Christol recently announced that she will be attending and playing softball for the University of West Georgia.
The Heritage standout has had a solid career for the Generals, helping them to three consecutive Region 6-AAAA championships, three state playoff appearances and back-to-back Class AAAA state titles. She famously scored the state title-clinching run in 2018 to give the school its first-ever softball state title.
"I'm really excited to be going to West Georgia after I graduate next year," Christol said. "I went to a couple of schools and visited them, but right when I stepped on the West Georgia campus, I was really excited. It's definitely my favorite school that I visited."
Christol, who also plays tennis and basketball at Heritage, was second-team All-Region as a freshman and as a sophomore before earning first team honors this past fall. She was a second team Catoosa County Dream Team member as a rookie and has earned first team nods in each of the past two seasons.
This past fall, she batted .423 with 13 doubles, four triples, 23 RBIs, 37 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
A career .393 hitter, Christol has 24 career doubles, five triples and one memorable grand slam homerun, which came in her freshman campaign. Batting in the leadoff spot to take advantage of her speed, she has scored 108 career runs with 56 stolen bases and added 48 RBIs.
She added that she liked the size of the Carrollton campus.
"It's not too big where I get lost in it and it's not so small where I'm seeing the same people every day," she explained. "That's a good part about it."