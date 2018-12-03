SOFTBALL: Ashton Stalling headed to the Show-Me State for softball

LaFayette High senior Ashton Stalling gave a verbal commitment to attend and play softball for Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo. on Thursday.
Stalling, who also plays with ProStar Fastpitch 18-U for Steve Chattin and takes pitching lessons from Kim Culbreth, went 12-4 with one save in the circle this past season with the Lady Ramblers, who are coached by Meagan and Chris Base. She struck out 67 batters in 99 innings and finished the season with a 1.77 ERA. Offensively, she hit .320 with nine doubles, a triple, two homeruns and 27 RBIs.
She helped LaFayette back to the Elite Eight in Columbus for the first time in a decade where she recorded the victory in a first-round game against Perry. She was recently named a first team All-Region (6-AAAA) pitcher and a second team All-State pitcher by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. She was second team All-Region as a utility player as a junior.
“I would like to thank my God for guiding me in my decision and my search for the right college fit,” she said in a statement released through ProStar. “I also would be remiss not to thank both of my parents for their support, leadership and love throughout the years. While this decision helps define me as a softball player, my faith and family help define me as a person.
“This was a difficult decision as several outstanding academic and softball schools showed interest in me, but it ultimately came down to my relationship with Coach (Christine) Engbers and the comfort level I felt on my visit the weekend before Thanksgiving. I know it is a long way from home, but it will allow me to grow as a person, a student and as a softball player.”
She added that she wanted to thank all of her coaches through the years that helped her along the way, including the ones at LaFayette and at ProStar.
Stalling has a 3.9 GPA in the Honors program at LaFayette High School and does dual enrollment through Georgia Northwestern Technical College. She is a member of the National Beta Club, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Future Farmers of America. She also is an active member of the youth group at Second Baptist Church of LaFayette.
She plans to major in biology with a minor in kinesiology.
Lincoln University is an (NCAA) Division II program and Coach Engbers is in her first year of coaching at the school after a successful rebuilding stint at Covenant College. Enbergs played locally at Dade County (Ga.) High School.