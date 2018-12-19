SOFTBALL: Armour, Gibson earn Catoosa County awards

It was a banner year, literally, for the Heritage Generals softball team in 2018 as the program collected that long-anticipated first state championship.
The Generals had it all this fall, pitching, hitting, base-running and defense, so it should not come as a surprise that a pair of Heritage players would take this year’s county awards.
Sophomore pitcher Rachel Gibson was a dominant force for the Generals in the circle, while senior third baseman Reagan Armour was a standout on a team full of standouts. Today, the duo adds to their resumes as Catoosa County Pitcher and Player of the Year, respectively.
“It’s an honor to be the Catoosa County Player of the Year,” Armour said. “There were so many other great girls that I’m sure were up for this (award), so I feel very honored to get it and represent my team. Without them, this wouldn’t be possible.”
Armour batted .437 for the Generals with 11 doubles, four triples, four homeruns and a team-high 42 RBIs. She also scored 29 runs, swiped six bases, had an impressive .793 slugging percentage and was a first team All-State selection.
Armour said she felt like she needed to step up her offense even more this year after the graduation of three valuable seniors, including 2017 Catoosa County Player of the Year, Madi Morris.
“Losing Madi took away a huge bat from us and Ashley (Faulkenberry) and Taelyn (Bates) also played huge roles for us last year,” she explained. “I just felt like my bat needed to be hot and heavy to step up and be the team leader I needed to be.
“We had an unbelievable season and we all knew we had to do it together. The state playoffs hadn’t gone our way the last two years, but when state rolled around this time, something clicked. We all knew we had to step up and this team did an unbelievable job, in the dugout, on the field, hitting, just everything. I couldn’t be more proud of how we all stepped up and did what we were supposed to do.”
Head coach Tanner Moore said it was “amazing” to see how much Armour has grown and matured in her game since her freshman season.
“I got to coach her three out of the four years she was in high school,” he said. “It’s been amazing to see the growth, not just in her physical abilities at the plate, but to watch her adapt, mentally, to everything that was ever thrown at her. From playing outfield to having to catch last year when our catcher went down to having her fill a void at third base this year, even though she had never really worked at that position too much before this year.
“She’s just the ultimate team player. I can’t say much more other than those type of players bring everyone else up and inspire them all to work hard. She had an amazing year and I’m really proud of all of her accomplishments.”
Gibson, who was Region 6-AAAA’s Co-Pitcher of the Year as a freshman, earned the award all to herself this past season and with good reason. The right-handed hurler went a dazzling 21-1 with one save and a 1.29 ERA in 141 innings in the circle. She struck out 238 batters - including a career-high 22 in an 11-inning victory over Northwest Whitfield - while walking just 54.
Those numbers not only landed her All-State honors, but Gibson was also named as the Class AAAA Pitcher of the Year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association.
She also handled the bat pretty well, hitting a cool .400 with six doubles, four triples, seven homers and 30 RBIs with a .811 slugging percentage.
“It’s just amazing to know that all of this work I’ve put in has paid of,” she said. “Like Reagan said, I couldn’t have done any of this without my team behind me. They supported me through everything and been a big help.”
She said the start of this past season was tough, but added that she got used to the pressure that comes with being recognized as one of the top players in the region.
“You just have to focus on that day and that game,” she added. “Just zone everything else out, work hard and do what you need to do.”
Gibson said one of her most memorable moments came late in the final game against defending state champion Northside-Columbus when Armour approached her in the circle.
“Reagan walks up to me and says, ‘all we need are these two outs Rachel. Just get these two outs and we’ll come in and score you some runs’ and that’s what happened,” she recalled. “It was just amazing. I didn’t worry one bit. There was no doubt in my mind that we weren’t going to come back and win that game.”
“Rachel is another one whose physical abilities are just great and so much more advanced than other players at her age,” Moore explained. “Still, there have been things that we have challenged her with and she’s stepped up. Her maturity level has increased ten-fold this year and seeing her from her very first high school game until now is really kind of scary.
“If she’s able to improve that much in just about 14 months, the sky is the limit for her in the next two years and heading on into college. I’m just very proud, not only of who she is as a person and what she does on the field, but with how great of a teammate she is too.”