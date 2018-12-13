SOFTBALL: Armour decides on Mocs

La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.