SOFTBALL: Armour decides on Mocs

Heritage softball player Reagan Armour recently gave a verbal commitment to continue her career at Chattanooga.
The senior is a big reason why the Generals won their first-ever state softball championship this fall. The All-Region and All-State first-team pick hit .437 with 11 doubles, four triples and four home runs. She drove in 42 runs on the season, scored 29 and finished the year with a .793 slugging percentage.
"I didn't know if I was ever going to play again," Armour said. "I love (softball) with everything I have, but I was wondering if it was time to hang up my cleats. I just prayed hard about it."
She said an on-campus visit and a talk with the UTC softball coaches helped her make up her mind.
"I've been to games there, but never really been on campus before," she explained. "There was just something about it. The campus is a great environment with beautiful buildings like any other college. And when I talked to the coaches, I saw how different it was going to be from high school. There's a lot more competition and anyone that knows me knows I'm a competitive person.
"Something just felt right about it and I didn't want to look back one day and regret not doing it. When I committed, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders."
She adds to the legacy of local players who have gone on to play for the Mocs, including Ringgold High School alums Devin Brown and Taylor Chadwick and Gordon Lee alum Gracey Kruse, who are all currently on Chattanooga's 2019 roster.