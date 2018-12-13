The Georgia Athletic Coaches Association has released its All-State softball teams and, as usual, the Catoosa-Walker County area is once again well-represented.
Class 1A Public School state champion Gordon Lee had six players named as All-State.
Senior shortstop Paxton Grimes was named as the Player of the Year in the classification. Grimes batted .511 with seven doubles and broke her own school-record with 14 homeruns. She drove in 30 runs, scored 36 and stole 10 bases on the season with a slugging percentage of 1.056.
Pitcher of the Year honors in the classification went to freshman Emma Langston, who went 15-1 with one save. Langston struck out 127 batters in 107 innings with 19 walks and a 0.85 ERA.
Sophomore pitcher Emma Minghini was a first-team selection. She went 17-0 in the circle with 110 strikeouts and 12 walks in 102 innings of work. She finished the year with a 0.96 ERA.
Junior third baseman Macie Pearson was a second-team selection as an infielder. Pearson batted .380 with a pair of doubles, 16 RBIs, 20 runs scored and 12 stolen bases.
Another junior, Regan Thompson, was a second-team selection as an outfielder. Thompson batted .330 with five doubles, 17 RBIs, 25 runs scored and 13 stolen bases.
Sophomore Addison Sturdivant also made second-team as a designated player/utility player. She batted .347 with one double, 10 RBIs, 17 runs scored and 13 stolen bases for the Lady Trojans in 2018.
In Class 4A, Heritage sophomore Rachel Gibson was named as the classification's Pitcher of the Year, one of four Heritage players honored this season.
Gibson was 21-1 on the season with one save. She pitched 141 innings for the state champions, striking out 238 batters and walking 54 with a 1.29 ERA. She also batted .400 with six doubles, four triples, seven homeruns, 30 RBIs and 15 runs scored with a .811 slugging percentage.
Senior Reagan Armour was named first-team All-State as an infielder. Armour, who played third base this season, batted .437 with 11 doubles, four triples, four homers and 42 RBIs. She also scored 29 runs and slugged .793.
Outfielder Riley Kokinda was the only freshman named to either the first or second team. She batted an even .400 with seven doubles, three triples, 25 RBIs, 36 runs scored and 10 stolen bases with a .523 slugging percentage.
Also earning All-State status was senior first baseman Katie Proctor, who was picked as a second team infielder. Proctor hit .412 with six doubles, one triple, three homers, 26 RBIs, 25 runs scored and had a .611 slugging percentage.
LaFayette senior pitcher Ashton Stalling was a second-team selection. Stalling went 12-4 in the circle with one save for the Lady Ramblers. In 99 innings pitched, she struck out 67 batters, walked 34 and finished with a 1.77 ERA. She also batted .320 on the season with nine doubles, one triple, two homers, 27 RBIs and 12 runs scored with a .495 slugging percentage.
The last All-State player from the area was Ridgeland junior outfielder Kiera Foster. The Lady Panther standout hit .462 with three doubles, two triples, nine RBIs, 29 runs scored and a .551 slugging percentage.
The Class 3A All-State teams did not include any players from Ringgold or LFO.