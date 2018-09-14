The LFO Lady Warriors suffered another heartbreaking loss on Thursday as visiting Adairsville plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning and held on for a 3-2 victory.
Adairsville scored a solo run in the first, but LFO would tie it up with a run in the bottom of the third before taking the lead in the bottom of the fifth.
However, Adairsville would get an RBI-double by Chloe Souders in the top of the seventh before Sierra Tanner came through with a two-out RBI-single to put the Lady Tigers in front for good.
Adairsville pitcher Taylor Rhodes then got the Lady Warriors in order in the bottom of the inning to finish off the Region 6-AAA victory.
Maddy Adkins was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for the Lady Warriors, while Haley Stahl and Auna Rolfe each had a double and an RBI.
Stahl pitched well in the loss. She went the distance, allowing just two earned runs on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
LFO (4-9, 3-9) will face more stern competition this weekend at the SCORE International Invitational in Chattanooga.