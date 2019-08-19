Lightning arrived just after the start of LaFayette's game at Ringgold on Monday night.
The thunder came later in the evening.
The Lady Tigers, trailing 3-1 going in the bottom of the fifth, sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 13 times in the inning to defeat the Lady Ramblers, 14-3, in a five-inning, run-rule victory.
Ringgold had five singles in the inning, while Shelby Cole capped the big frame with a three-run blast to centerfield. She finished with four RBIs on the night and scored twice.
Riley Nayadley was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Amber Gainer and Autumn Green each had two hits and scored twice. Caroline Hemphill knocked in two runs, while Gainer, Ava Raby, Alex Huerta and Jade Gainer all had one RBI each.
Kaylee Phillips got the victory for the Lady Tigers. She gave up nine hits in five innings, but allowed just two earned runs. She walked two batters and struck out three.
Nicky Yancy started the game for LaFayette and pitched the first 3.1 innings. She gave up zero earned runs on five hits. Madison Pettigrew would replace her in the circle and allowed six earned runs with two strikeouts.
Marquila Howell had a triple as one of her two hits and she finished with two runs scored. Pettigrew was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Raliee Lynn was 2-for-3 and Carlee Corbin picked up an RBI.
Ringgold (5-1) will play against Coahulla Creek in a Region 6-AAA game on Tuesday. The game will be held at Chattanooga State Community College and is set to begin at 7 p.m. Meanwhile. LaFayette (4-3) will also get back to region action on Tuesday as they travel to Gilmer for a 6-AAAA contest at 5:55 p.m.