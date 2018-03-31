The LaFayette Ramblers and Lady Ramblers were able to give some younger players a chance to show what they could do in a sweep of visiting Chattooga Friday night at Jack King Stadium.
LaFayette's girls (6-2 overall) posted a 7-2 victory. Megan Wilson had a hat trick, including her fourth successful penalty kick of the season. Bailey Tarvin also had a hat trick, while freshman Imani Cook notched a goal in the win.
Darcey Shields collected two assists, while Wilson and Kailee Queen each had one.
LaFayette took 25 shots on goal, while keepers Shelby Adkins and Railee Lynn combined for 11 saves on the night.
In the nightcap, the Ramblers won their sixth consecutive match to improve to 7-2 overall behind two goals from Wes Ingram and one from Brodie Leiser as several starters got the night off. Parker Lively had an assist and Beau Thrash came up with three saves to secure the shutout.
The Ramblers will travel to Foley, Ala. for the Southern Coast Cup this week and both teams will be back in action at home on April 12 with a big doubleheader against Southeast Whitfield.