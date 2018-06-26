SOCCER: The 2018 Walker County Boys' Player of the Year

Back in the off-season, even before the 2017-2018 school year had begun, LaFayette boys’ head soccer coach Casey Payne was already hard at work.
He knew his Ramblers had talent and the potential for a good season, but he knew he still needed to find one more player, one with the skills to play up top and a knack for finding the back of the net, to help get his team over the top.
What he didn’t know at the time was that the missing piece of the puzzle was sitting some 4,665 miles away.
Enter Tobey Aggeler, a foreign exchange student from Switzerland, who arrived in northwest Georgia in January for a semester of American studies at LaFayette High School.
Team tryouts would begin shortly thereafter and Aggeler, a footballer back in his native Zurich, decided to give the high school version of American soccer a try - and Payne and the Ramblers are certainly glad he did.
Aggeler had three assists this spring, while his 14 goals were tops in Walker County. With Aggeler helping to find the net, LaFayette finished with a 10-win season - including a nine-match unbeaten streak at one point - and made the state playoffs for the first time in several years.
Today, he is being honored as the Walker County Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year, the first foreign exchange student to ever earn a Walker County Player of the Year award in any sport.
“It’s an honor for me to get this award,” he said. “I was a little bit surprised. I’m still surprised, but I think it’s cool.”
Payne called Aggeler one of the keys to the season.
“When we were planning for this season, I wasn’t sure who that guy that scored was going to be,” Payne said. “But I got it real quick once Tobey came out.
“I didn’t know we were even going to have him until the day of tryouts when he came out and said he would like to play. He was just somebody that the guys fell in love with and I fell in love with. It was just a really good fit, I think.”
Aggeler said he plays about as much soccer in his native country as he played in LaFayette with practice during the week and games on the weekend.
“I like (the soccer here),” he said. “I like the whole tournament system. We had some pretty good teams that we played this year, like Northwest and Southeast. I was just a little sad that we couldn’t beat them. But everyone was glad that I came here. At the start of the year, they told me that last season wasn’t very good, so I just tried to do my best and it felt good.”
Aggeler will be on summer break from school when he returns home, saying he will have to a little extra studying to catch up before he goes back to classes in Zurich.
He called his time in LaFayette “pretty cool”.
“I love it here,” he added. “Everyone is so nice and I wish I could stay longer. The worst decision I made was only doing this for one semester. I should have done this for one (whole) year. My host family has been great and I’ve become great friends with all the people here.”