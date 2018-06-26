SOCCER: The 2018 Catoosa County Girls' Players of the Year

When it came to finding the back of the net during the 2018 girls’ high school soccer season, no one did it better than the Heritage duo of senior Brianna Smotherman and sophomore Anna Boley.
They were not only the top two goal-scorers on the Lady Generals’ roster, they were the top two goal-scores on any high school team in the entire Catoosa-Walker County area, for both boys and girls.
So when it came time to select the Catoosa County Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year, splitting the award was the obvious answer.
Smotherman knocked home a team-high 31 goals and assisted on eight more in 2018, while Boley booted in 28 goals - second-best on the Heritage team - while her 12 assists tied her with senior and Dalton State signee Caylee Carpenter for the Lady Generals’ team lead this spring.
Together, Smotherman and Boley accounted for 72 percent of Heritage’s 82 tallies this season as they helped the Navy-and-Red earn the No. 2 seed from Region 6 in the Class 4A state tournament.
“It was definitely unexpected,” Smotherman said of winning the county honor. “I got the text from my coach and I was like, ‘What in the world? How did this happen?’ But to get it my senior year is pretty cool. It wasn’t a bad senior season at all. It was one of my records.”
The future Reinhardt Lady Eagle said she hoped her positive attitude and work ethic would be her legacy at Heritage.
“I’m going to miss all my friends and all the memories here,” she explained. “It’s going to change so much in college, but I hope (the Lady Generals) can keep up the good work next year.”
Meanwhile, Boley credited the chemistry she and Smotherman developed over the years for making them such a formidable combo on the pitch.
“We’ve always worked well together,” she explained. “Brianna and I played in middle school together for a year too. If we’re not scoring, then we’re assisting each other. We both made some really good plays, which made the team play well. I wouldn’t pick anybody else to share this award with. I’m honored.”
As for the next two years?
“I just want to keep the team going and do even better next year,” Boley added. “It will be tough since we’re losing 10 seniors, but I still think we can keep it up.”
“Like Anna said, if she wasn’t scoring, she was assisting Bri on goals,” Heritage girls’ head coach Desiree Robinson said. “They both had great chemistry on the field and they had a huge impact for the team. We’re definitely going to miss Brianna next year, but we are also going to definitely be looking toward Anna to be a huge leader for the next couple years to come.”