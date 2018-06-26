SOCCER: The 2018 Catoosa County Boys' Player of the Year

After making the GHSA Class 4A state playoffs in 2017 as the No. 3 seed from an extremely tough region, the Heritage Generals entered the 2018 season hoping for a return trip to state.
Another playoff run wasn’t in the cards for the Navy-and-Red, but that didn’t stop senior Ethan Demo from turning in another solid season on the pitch.
Demo, who held down a forward spot, led the Generals with seven goals on the season and today he picks up the award 2018’s Catoosa County Boys’ Soccer Player of the Year.
“It’s pretty cool,” Demo said. “We didn’t have that great of a season, but I thought I did pretty well over the course of all the games that we had. I just tried to keep it together.”
Demo burst onto the scene with a breakout junior campaign, highlighted by two goals against Region 6-AAAA opponent Ridgeland, a hat trick versus the Panthers in the rematch and a five-goal outburst early on against Class 5A Woodland (Cartersville).
This past season, he tallied both goals in a match against burgeoning Class 3A state power North Murray and closed out his high school soccer career by scoring on the road in a 3-3 tie against Class 5A Cass.
With 10 seniors on this past season’s squad, Demo said he did his best to try and be there for his team on the field.
“It takes a lot of dedication,” he explained. “Sometimes you kind of have to stay on the team about getting better and you just do your best to try and win games.”
He said the thing he would miss the most about playing at Heritage we’re his teammates.
“I’m definitely going to miss them,” he continued. “All my friends, we all play soccer, some years on a rec league team, and it’s like a big family. We’re all best friends.”
School ball may now be over for the recent graduate, but Demo said he hopes to continue to play the sport he loves.
“I’m going to Dalton State, but I’m not going to play soccer for the college,” he added. “I’ll probably find somewhere to play around my area, but I’ll just do it for fun every once in awhile.”