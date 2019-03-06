The LFO Lady Warriors dropped their first Region 6-AAA match of the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 defeat at Calhoun.
Rebecca Leggett had 12 saves for LFO (2-3-1, 0-1). Faith Jones was praised for her work in the midfield as the Lady Warriors kept the Lady Jackets off the scoreboard in the second half.
Calhoun boys 6, LFO 1
Jalen Perez-Glover found the net for the Warriors (0-4, 0-1) to tie the score 1-1, but the Jackets would reel off five unanswered tallies in the region victory. LFO coach Paul Harwart said keeper Caleb Goodwin had a solid game in net to keep the Warriors in the game.
Northwest girls 6, LaFayette 0
Railee Lynn had eight saves for the Lady Ramblers (1-1-3, 0-1) who lost their first match of the season and their first Region 6-AAAA match of 2019.
Standouts included Bailey Tarvin, Ashton Stalling, Darsey Shields and Caitlyn Watson (defense), Shelby Adkins and Gracie Hess (midfield) and Imani Cook, Megan Wilson and Kailee Queen (offense).
Northwest boys 10, LaFayette 0
The defending Class 4A state champion Bruins led 4-0 at halftime, but tacked on six second-half goal to give LaFayette (3-1-2, 0-1) ist first set back of the year.
Beau Thrash had 13 saves in goal for the Ramblers, while Hayden Rainwater stopped a pair of Northwest shots.