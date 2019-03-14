The LFO Lady Warriors led 2-0 at halftime and held on a 2-1 home victory over Murray County on Wednesday. Sydnee Brown and Emma Leverrett each found the back of the net once as LFO improved to 4-3-1 overall and 1-1 in 6-AAA.
Rebecca Leggett made five saves and now has 493 for her career.
Murray County boys 6, LFO 1
In the night's second match, the Warriors trailed 1-0 at halftime, but the Indians would roll in the second half of the region contest.
Individual scoring for LFO (0-6, 0-2) had not been provided as of press time.
Calhoun girls 7, Ringgold 0
The Lady Tigers fell to 1-4-1 overall and 0-3 in region play with a loss on Wednesday. No further information on the match had not been provided as of press time.
Calhoun boys 4, Ringgold 0
Ringgold dropped to 0-3-3 overall and 0-3 in 6-AAA despite a dozen saves by Skylar Lohmann.
Ringgold will host LFO on Tuesday, starting with the girls' match at 5 p.m.