The LFO Lady Warriors took another step toward making the state soccer playoffs with a big 6-1 home victory over North Murray last Tuesday.
Down 1-0 in the first half, LFO scored twice to take a 2-1 lead at intermission before pouring it on with four tallies in the second half.
Emma Leverrett scored four times for LFO (7-4-1 overall), who improved to 4-2 in Region 6-AAA play with their third consecutive victory. Sydney Brown had a goal and assisted on two more, while Xitlalli Gomez netted her first-ever varsity goal. Keeper Rebecca Leggett, along with Bailey Sullivan, led the way on the defensive side.
The nightcap saw North Murray go up 2-0 in an athletic, back-and-forth first half. But the Mountaineers would catch fire in the second 40 minutes to score a 7-1 win.
Individual scoring for the Warriors (2-8, 2-4) was not provided as of press time.
LFO will step out of region on Thursday with matches at Trion. Kickoff for the girls' match is set for 5 p.m.
Ringgold falls in Chatsworth
The Ringgold soccer teams both endured tough losses on Tuesday as both were shut out in Region 6-AAA matches at Murray County.
The Lady Tigers fell to 1-7-1 overall and 0-6 in region play with a narrow 1-0 loss, while the Tigers dropped to 0-6-3 overall and 0-6 in the region with a 5-0 setback.
No further details were provided of press time.
Ringgold will take off for Spring Break and resume the season with Senior Night on April 9 against North Murray.