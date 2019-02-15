The Heritage Lady Generals got two goals from Anna Boley and Sophia Venable had two assists in a 5-0 win at Murray County this past Tuesday.
Venable assisted on one of Boley's goals and also fed Allison Craft for a second-half goal. Boley returned the favor on a tally by Venable, while Emily Schoenborn also assisted on a Boley tally. Emma Tennyson accounted for the other score, which came on a rebound following an initial save by the Murray County keeper.
Lexi Besh had three saves for Heritage.
Heritage girls 3, North Murray 0
Besh needed just two saves to pick up the shutout victory on Thursday.
Venable scored twice in the win, once off a throw-in by Allison Craft and once on a penalty kick after a handball call in the box against the Lady Mountaineers. Venbale also assisted on a goal by Boley.
Heritage moved to 4-1 on the season.
Murray County boys 4, Heritage 1
The Generals' lone goal came off the foot of Sean McNulty, while no details on the match versus North Murray were available as of press time.
LaFayette girls 0, Armuchee 0
The Lady Ramblers fought to a scoreless tie on Monday at Armuchee to go to 0-0-2 on the season.
Railee Lynn had six saves in net for LaFayette, who took 19 shots on goal. Offensive standouts included Megan Wilson, Kailee Queen, Halle Alexander and Darcey Shields, while Bailey Tarvin, Ashton Stalling, Shelby Adkins, Bailey Myers and Caitlyn Watson earned praise for their defense.
LaFayette boys 2, Armuchee 2
The Ramblers also sit at 0-0-2 on the year after battling the Indians. No further information on the match was available as of press time.